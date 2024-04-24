Teenage Girl Arrested After Stabbing At Welsh School
A teenage girl was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after two teachers and a pupil were stabbed at a secondary school in Wales on Wednesday, police said
The attack occurred at the Amman Valley School about 60 miles (96 kilometres) northwest of Cardiff just before midday. Two air ambulances and a number of police vehicles were seen at the school.
"Three people -- two teachers and a teenage pupil -- have been taken to hospital with stab wounds," police spokesman Ross Evans said.
"A teenage girl has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and currently remains in police custody.
"
Police said they are aware of footage of the incident circulating on social media. One video purports to show the aftermath of a stabbing.
Amman Valley School has 1,450 students aged between 11 and 18.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he was "shocked at the news". "I want to thank the police and emergency services for their ongoing response and my thoughts are with all those affected," he said.
