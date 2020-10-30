UrduPoint.com
Terrorists Killed 3 Politicians From Indian Ruling Party In Jammu And Kashmir - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 04:00 AM

Terrorists Killed 3 Politicians From Indian Ruling Party in Jammu and Kashmir - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) Three members of India's ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were killed on Thursday as a result of a terrorist attack in the northern region of Jammu and Kashmir, Indian media reported.

The incident took place at the village of Yar Khushi Pora in the Kulgam District where three politicians had been shot dead, The Hindustan Times newspaper reported. One of the victims was a district general secretary of the BJP youth wing.

The Resistance Front, a terror group allegedly supported by Pakistan, has claimed responsibility for the attack, according to police.

"It has also warned of more attacks targeting politicians," a police spokesperson said, as quoted by The Hindustan Times.

The situation in Kashmir has been consistently strained amid conflicting sovereignty claims by India and Pakistan. It escalated further last year when the Indian government decided to annul the special status of the Jammu and Kashmir state and put it under direct Federal control.

