Terrorists Shelled Syria's Idlib Zone 4 Times In Past Day - Russian Reconciliation Center

Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2022 | 02:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2022) The Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group (banned in Russia) shelled Syria's Idlib de-escalation zone four times over the past 24 hours, Rear Adm. Oleg Zhuravlyov, deputy head of the Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides in Syria, said at a briefing.

"Four shelling attacks from the positions of the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone over the past day," Rear Adm. Zhuravlyov said.

"Three attacks in the Aleppo province, one in Latakia," he said.

Rear Adm. Zhuravlyov said Russian military police units conducted patrols in the provinces of Aleppo, Raqqa and Hasakah.

The Russian Defense Ministry's Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Sides and Control over the Movement of Refugees in the Syrian Arab Republic was established in February 2016. Its tasks include the signing of agreements on illegal armed groups and individual settlements joining the regime of cessation of hostilities, as well as coordinating the delivery of humanitarian aid.

