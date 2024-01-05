Open Menu

Tesla To Recall 1.6 Mn Cars In China To Fix Steering Software: Regulator

Published January 05, 2024

Tesla to recall 1.6 mn cars in China to fix steering software: regulator

Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2024) Tesla is recalling more than 1.6 million electric vehicles in China, the country's market regulator said Friday, owing to software issues that could pose safety risks while driving.

The recall -- sparked by the discovery of problems with assisted driving functions and door-locking systems -- will be conducted through remote 'over-the-air' (OTA) updates to the cars' software.

China is a vital component in US-based Tesla's global layout, both as a large consumer market and the host of a major manufacturing plant in Shanghai.

"Starting from now, a total of 1,610,105 imported Model S, Model X, and Model 3, and domestic Model 3 and Model Y electric vehicles with production dates between August 26, 2014 and December 20, 2023 will be recalled," the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) said in an online statement.

"For vehicles within the scope of this recall, when the automatic assisted steering function is turned on, the driver may misuse the level two combined assisted driving function, increasing the risk of vehicle collision and posing a safety hazard," said the SAMR.

The recall also includes 7,538 imported Tesla models made between October 26, 2022 and November 16, 2023, which were found to have "a problem with the door unlock logic controls".

