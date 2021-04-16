(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Part of a Texas family's private land near the Mexico border will be confiscated by the Federal government after years of legal battles, Politico reported, citing the family member who fears that US President Joe Biden would not keep his promise on reversing his predecessor's policy on the construction of an infamous wall.

Biden, shortly after taking office in January, terminated many of Donald Trump's immigration measures including construction of the wall along the 2,000-mile (3,218 kilometers) border with Mexico. The Trump administration was able to complete 400 miles of large steel wall structure despite lengthy court battles and opposition from Congress.

The news outlet reported on fresh developments in the land confiscation case relating to the Cavazos family in Hidalgo County, Texas.

The legal process, which began in April 2018 under Trump's presidency, ended this past Tuesday when a federal judge ruled that the government had the right to seize the land.

"I'm ... very, very disappointed in Joe Biden. I thought he was a man of his word but apparently he's not keeping his word," Reynaldo Anzaldua Cavazos, a member of the family, told Politico, adding, "He said not one more foot of wall and no land forfeitures. We took him at his word and we want him to keep his word."

The Department of Justice said in March that the future of the border wall remained unknown, as it could continue to be built despite Biden's promises of not "another foot of wall."