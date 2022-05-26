Texas School Shooter Had No Mental Health History, No Criminal Record - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2022) The gunman in the school shooting in the city of Uvalde had neither mental health history nor criminal record, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said on Wednesday.

"The gunman was 18-year- old and reportedly a high school dropout," Abbott said. "Reportedly, there has been no criminal history identified yet.

He may have had a juvenile record, but that is yet to be determined. There was no known mental health history of the gunman."

At least 19 children and two adults were killed on Tuesday in the shooting at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde. The shooting is alleged to be carried out by Salvador Romas, who was shot by responding law enforcement officers.

The White House is planning for President Joe Biden to visit Texas regarding the deadly shooting, according to media reports.