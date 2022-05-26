UrduPoint.com

Texas School Shooter Had No Mental Health History, No Criminal Record - Governor

Muhammad Irfan Published May 26, 2022 | 12:10 AM

Texas School Shooter Had No Mental Health History, No Criminal Record - Governor

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th May, 2022) The gunman in the school shooting in the city of Uvalde had neither mental health history nor criminal record, Texas Governor Greg Abbott said on Wednesday.

"The gunman was 18-year- old and reportedly a high school dropout," Abbott said. "Reportedly, there has been no criminal history identified yet.

He may have had a juvenile record, but that is yet to be determined. There was no known mental health history of the gunman."

At least 19 children and two adults were killed on Tuesday in the shooting at Robb Elementary school in Uvalde. The shooting is alleged to be carried out by Salvador Romas, who was shot by responding law enforcement officers.

The White House is planning for President Joe Biden to visit Texas regarding the deadly shooting, according to media reports.

Related Topics

Governor White House Visit Salvador May Criminals Media

Recent Stories

Yasin Malik Conviction: Mushaal says biased, ruthl ..

Yasin Malik Conviction: Mushaal says biased, ruthless judgment to be contested i ..

51 minutes ago
 Twitter Co-Founder Jack Dorsey Exits Twitter Board ..

Twitter Co-Founder Jack Dorsey Exits Twitter Board as Shareholders Hold 2022 Mee ..

51 minutes ago
 US, EU Launch Advisory Group to Analyze Alleged Wa ..

US, EU Launch Advisory Group to Analyze Alleged War Crimes in Ukraine - Blinken

52 minutes ago
 Washington Initiates Second USMCA Dispute on Canad ..

Washington Initiates Second USMCA Dispute on Canada's Dairy Restrictions - Trade ..

52 minutes ago
 Ukraine Has No Preconditions for Resumption of Neg ..

Ukraine Has No Preconditions for Resumption of Negotiations With Russia - Kuleba

52 minutes ago
 Active Corona cases drop below 200 in KP

Active Corona cases drop below 200 in KP

52 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.