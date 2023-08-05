Textron Wins More Than $240Mln US Navy Contract to Build Five Hovercraft - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2023) Textron Systems has won an almost quarter of a billion Dollar contract to build five new ship-to-shore connecting hovercraft for the US Navy, the Defense Department announced.

"Textron Systems Corporation (of) New Orleans, Louisiana is awarded a $241,371,747 ...contract for five future Ship to Shore Connector Landing Craft Air Cushion 100 Class craft," the Defense Department said in a press release on Friday.

More than half the work on the project will be performed in New Orleans, Louisiana (22%); Herndon, Virginia (21%); Milford, Ohio (14%) and Gloucester in the United Kingdom (12%), the release said.

Other work on the contract will be carried out at Twinsburg, Ohio; Huntington Beach, California; Cincinnati, Ohio; Portsmouth, Virginia; Gold Beach, Oregon; Davenport, Iowa; Jupiter, Florida; Goleta, California; Chanhassen, Minnesota; Painesville, Ohio and Gulfport, Mississippi and is expected to be completed by October 2025, the release added.