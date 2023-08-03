BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2023) Another round of the election for next prime minister of Thailand, scheduled for August 4, was postponed and may take place in mid-August, Thai Parliament Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha said on Thursday.

According to the speaker, the vote can take place only after the constitutional court rules on a appeal by Move Forward party against the rejection by parliament of renomination of its leader for prime minister.

"The Constitutional Court accepted for a substantive consideration the ombudsman's petition and notified that the decision on the constitutionality of candidates' renomination will be announced on August 16," the speaker said at a briefing.

This means the election may take place on any date after August 16, he added.

On July 13, Pita Limjaroenrat, the leader of progressive Move Forward Party, did not receive a majority vote in parliament to become the prime minister. The politician said he would try to gather enough support before a second round of voting on July 19 but the election was canceled on that day as lawmakers argued that the renomination violated the constitution.