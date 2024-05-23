"The Last Frenzy" continues to top Chinese mainland box office chart

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Chinese comedy "The Last Frenzy" stayed on top of the daily box office chart in the Chinese mainland on Wednesday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.

The film, exploring life's choices in the face of death, raked in 7.08 million Yuan (about 995,809 U.S.

Dollars) on the 22nd day of its release.

It was followed by the action crime thriller "Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In" with 6.42 million yuan of daily box office sales.

Domestic crime thriller "Hovering Blade" came in third with a daily earning of 3.88 million yuan.

The Chinese mainland's box office revenue totaled 31.95 million yuan on Wednesday.