Open Menu

"The Last Frenzy" Continues To Top Chinese Mainland Box Office Chart

Faizan Hashmi Published May 23, 2024 | 06:40 PM

"The Last Frenzy" continues to top Chinese mainland box office chart

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2024) Chinese comedy "The Last Frenzy" stayed on top of the daily box office chart in the Chinese mainland on Wednesday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.

The film, exploring life's choices in the face of death, raked in 7.08 million Yuan (about 995,809 U.S.

Dollars) on the 22nd day of its release.

It was followed by the action crime thriller "Twilight of the Warriors: Walled In" with 6.42 million yuan of daily box office sales.

Domestic crime thriller "Hovering Blade" came in third with a daily earning of 3.88 million yuan.

The Chinese mainland's box office revenue totaled 31.95 million yuan on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Film And Movies China From Top Million

Recent Stories

Govt running campaign to create awareness about he ..

Govt running campaign to create awareness about heatwave

3 hours ago
 ‘Pakistan, US looking towards future with confid ..

‘Pakistan, US looking towards future with confidence’

5 hours ago
 Pakistan, IMF deliberate new borrowing framework a ..

Pakistan, IMF deliberate new borrowing framework as debt concerns mount

5 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit

PM Shehbaz leaves for UAE on day-long visit

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 May 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 May 2024

10 hours ago
ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's d ..

ATC drops contempt proceedings against two FIA's directors

19 hours ago
 Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risk ..

Govts, tech firms vow to cooperate against AI risks at Seoul summit

19 hours ago
 DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about proje ..

DG FGEHA briefs Federal Ombudsman team about projects

20 hours ago
 Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action again ..

Manhole deaths: Commissioner promises action against negligent officials

20 hours ago
 Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increas ..

Under deadly Israeli attacks, Rafah faces 'increasingly desperate' situation: U ..

20 hours ago
 Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president

Azma Bokhari visits ailing press gallery president

20 hours ago

More Stories From World