Three NATO Soldiers Injured During Drills in Latvia - Latvian Defense Ministry

RIGA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2021) Three NATO soldiers have been injured as a result of an accident during the Namejs 2021 military exercises taking place at the Adazu training ground in Latvia, Kaspars Galkins, the spokesman for the Latvian Defense Ministry, said on Saturday.

"Three soldiers of the allied armed forces got injuries as a result of an accident," Galkins said.

The injured were hospitalized, but one of them was released shortly after medical examination. The condition of the others is stable, the spokesman added.

Galkins did not specify the details of the incident, and did not say which country the soldiers were from.

The Namejs 2021 drills began in Latvia on August 30 and will last October 3, with 9,300 people from 17 countries.