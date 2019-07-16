Three People Missing, 23 Injured After Terrace Collapses Into River in Thailand - Reports

Three people are missing and 23 more have been injured after a giant wooden terrace with popular restaurants and a market collapsed into a river in central Thailand, local media reported on Tuesday

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2019) Three people are missing and 23 more have been injured after a giant wooden terrace with popular restaurants and a market collapsed into a river in central Thailand , local media reported on Tuesday.

The terrace collapsed around 1 p.m. local time (06:00 GMT) in Thailand's Samut Songkhram province, completely sinking into the water, the Thairath newspaper said.

The many people having dinner on the terrace at the time collapsed with it.

Victims were forced to get themselves out of the water until the emergency services arrived and began their rescue operation. Because part of the terrace was based on land, the majority of the people were near the shore, allowing many to save themselves.

Everyone who was injured in the accident were delivered to the closest hospital. As of 3 p.m. local time, their lives were not reported to be in danger. The search for three missing persons is ongoing.