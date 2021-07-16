(@ChaudhryMAli88)

VILNIUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2021) A package of TNT explosive was discovered in Lithuania during roof repair work inside the Public Security Service building in the city of Kaunas, Sputnik Lithuania reported on Friday, citing the police.

The 400-gram brick of TNT was found on Thursday at about 4.00 p.m. (13:00 GMT). It was seized by officers of the Lithuanian Police Anti-terrorist Operations Unit ARAS.

A criminal investigation into the incident has been launched.