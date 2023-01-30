UrduPoint.com

Tokyo Says Measures Taken By Russia On Fishing Off Kuril Islands 'Unacceptable'

Faizan Hashmi Published January 30, 2023 | 01:20 PM

Tokyo Says Measures Taken by Russia on Fishing Off Kuril Islands 'Unacceptable'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno said on Monday that Russia's refusal to hold intergovernmental consultations over marine fishing in the area of the southern Kuril Islands was "unacceptable."

On January 29, Moscow informed Tokyo that it could not agree on the holding of intergovernmental consultations on marine fishing cooperation in the area of the southern Kuril Islands due to a number of measures taken by the Japanese government against Russia.

"We cannot accept the response by Russia. But we continue to urge Russia to come back to the negotiating table with us," Matsuno told a press conference.

Earlier in the day, Takako Suzuki, a lawmaker from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, called the issue of marine fishing in the Kuril Islands "a matter of life and death for Japanese fishermen."

Russia and Japan have been locked in a dispute over the four southernmost Kuril Islands (Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan, and Habomai) as the two countries never signed a permanent peace treaty following World War II. Japan has refused to give up its sovereignty claims to the four islands, which it refers to as its Northern Territories.

Moscow and Tokyo have tried to negotiate separate aspects of their disagreements, but never signed a full post-war peace treaty.

In March 2022, Russia withdrew from talks with Japan on signing a post-World War II peace treaty, and halted visa-free travel for Japanese citizens to the southern Kuril Islands and joint economic activities on the disputed islands. The move was due to Tokyo's "unfriendly" steps over the Ukraine conflict, Moscow said.

In June, Moscow suspended the 1998 agreement on fishing with Tokyo, after Japan stopped fulfilling its financial obligations under the deal. The Japanese government said it regretted Russia's decision and would like to continue consultations.

Last week, the Japanese Embassy in Moscow told Sputnik that Japan continued to insist on holding talks with Russia on allowing Japanese boats to fish off the Kuril Islands after receiving a notification that Moscow could not set the dates for consultations on the relevant agreement suspended by the Russian authorities in 2022.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Tokyo Japan January March June World War From Government Cabinet Agreement Suzuki

Recent Stories

Police to produce Fawad Chaudhary before court at ..

Police to produce Fawad Chaudhary before court at 3pm today

9 minutes ago
 ETPB seals seven units of Sheikh Rashid's Lal Have ..

ETPB seals seven units of Sheikh Rashid's Lal Haveli

1 hour ago
 UAE President to arrive in Islamabad today on one- ..

UAE President to arrive in Islamabad today on one-day visit

2 hours ago
 UAE offers condolences to Pakistan over victims of ..

UAE offers condolences to Pakistan over victims of Balochistan incident

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2023

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30th January 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30th January 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.