Tokyo Stocks Open Higher
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2024 | 08:20 AM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Tokyo stocks opened higher on Friday supported by Wall Street rallies, with investors awaiting US jobs data due later in the day.
The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.61 percent, or 218.77 points, at 36,230.23 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.29 percent, or 7.39 points, to 2,541.43.
"The Japanese market is expected to start with gains following rallies in US shares," Matsui Securities said.
A relatively higher Yen against the Dollar and caution ahead of the key US payrolls data will be weighing on the market, it added.
The dollar fetched 146.45 yen in early Asian trade, against 146.
42 yen in New York and 146.92 yen in Tokyo late Thursday.
Overnight, the blue-chip Dow finished up 1.0 percent at 38,519.84, the broad-based S&P 500 rose 1.3 percent and the tech-rich Nasdaq jumped 1.3 percent to 15,361.64.
Among major shares in Tokyo, SoftBank Group was up 0.77 percent at 6,448 yen, chip-testing equipment maker Advantest was up 3.67 percent at 6,161 yen and IT system vender Fujitsu was up 3.25 percent at 21,765 yen.
Automakers were mixed, with Nissan trading down 0.60 percent at 582.1 yen and Honda off 0.36 percent at 1,638.5 yen, but mini car specialist Suzuki trading up 2.43 percent at 7,011 yen.
