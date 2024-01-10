Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) Tokyo stocks closed higher on Wednesday, with the market boosted by gains in major shares and the benchmark Nikkei index hitting a fresh 33-year high.

The Nikkei 225 index jumped 2.01 percent, or 678.54 points, to end at 34,441.72 -- a 33-year high for the second day running -- while the broader Topix index gained 1.30 percent, or 31.39 points, to 2,444.48.

Looking ahead, traders are awaiting a set of US data due this week, including existing home sales figures for November and inflation numbers, analysts said.

The Dollar fetched 144.87 Yen against 144.48 yen in New York on Tuesday.

Uniqlo operator Fast Retailing soared 3.85 percent to 35,790 yen, while SoftBank Group climbed 1.08 percent to 6,310 yen.

Chip-linked shares were higher, with Tokyo Electron jumping 1.91 percent to 25,385 yen and Advantest rising 0.63 percent to 4,976 yen.

Toyota gained 1.89 percent to 2,745 yen, while Nissan firmed 0.60 percent to 569.8 yen.