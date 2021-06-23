Top Diplomats of Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova to Pay Joint Visit to Brussels Thursday - Kiev

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd June, 2021) The foreign ministers of Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova will pay the first joint visit in the Associated Trio format to Brussels on June 24 to discuss the European integration and new areas of cooperation with the EU, the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Wednesday.

"Foreign ministers of Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova will pay a joint visit to Brussels in the format of the Associated Trio for the first time. The heads of Ukrainian, Georgian and Moldovan foreign ministries will present to the EU a common strategic vision for the further development of the trilateral format of the Associated Trio," the ministry said in a statement.

The agenda will include the European integration of the three nations, opportunities for further liberalization of trade relations, new promising areas of sectoral cooperation with the EU, in particular, in the context of the implementation of the bloc's so-called Green Deal and the digital transition, the ministry added.

The sides are also expected to coordinate positions on security threats in the region and exchange views on preparations for the Eastern Partnership summit in December.

Last month, Ukraine, Georgia and Moldova signed an agreement during a meeting in Kiev to establish the Associated Trio format aimed at coordinating their efforts on European integration.