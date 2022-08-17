UrduPoint.com

Top Japanese Security Official May Visit China, Meet With CCP Politburo Member - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published August 17, 2022 | 05:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2022) Tokyo and Beijing are negotiating a possible visit to China of the head of Japan's National Security Secretariat, Takeo Akiba, Japanese media reported on Wednesday.

In the event of a visit, Akiba will meet with Chinese Communist Party Politburo Member Yang Jiechi, the NHK broadcaster said. According to the report, Akiba is expected to express Japan's concern about the situation around the Taiwan Strait and emphasize the importance of peace and security in the region. The parties may also discuss the development of constructive and stable bilateral relations, the broadcaster added.

The visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan in early August triggered a new round of tensions in the Taiwan Strait and in the region.

China has repeatedly opposed visits of senior US officials to the island, as it considers Taiwan part of its territory and opposes any direct official foreign contacts with Taipei. On August 4, Beijing launched large-scale military exercises in the vicinity of the island, which included live-fire drills and military aircraft overflights close to Taiwan's airspace. Tokyo lodged a protest later on August 4 with Beijing after five out of 11 Chinese missiles fell in the exclusive economic zone of Japan.

