Open Menu

Tory Burch Wants To Make 'everyday Sublime' At New York Fashion Week

Sumaira FH Published February 13, 2024 | 12:20 PM

Tory Burch wants to make 'everyday sublime' at New York Fashion Week

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Striding down the runway to music from The Cure and Joy Division on Monday, models at New York Fashion Week paraded skirts inspired by lampshades -- US designer Tory Burch's celebration of making "the everyday sublime".

The brightly colored and sometimes shiny skirts seemed to stand alone at the waist and were designed to fold up "almost like origami," the designer told AFP.

"I wanted sharp corners, but... the skirt actually comes off and it folds up into nothing, is almost like origami," she said, celebrating the 20th anniversary of her brand.

Among the most singular works in her Fall/Winter 2024 collection, the skirts were worn with lightweight tops featuring long sleeves and hoods, during a runway show under the arcades of Manhattan's Great library.

"I've tried to think about how to make the everyday sublime," she said.

Burch's brand has long been lauded for its classic looks but it now seems to be evolving toward becoming more contemporary.

She uses very light materials but gives them character with raw-cut seams, adds multi-colored fringes to a long sequined coat, or makes a delicate ruffled dress protrude from a pleated jacket.

"I think it's about a woman who has confidence and is looking for optimism in the world," she said.

Related Topics

World Music Cure Manhattan New York Women From

Recent Stories

PM Kakar summoned in missing Baloch students’ ca ..

PM Kakar summoned in missing Baloch students’ case

43 minutes ago
 PML-N, PPP could not finalize yet formula for powe ..

PML-N, PPP could not finalize yet formula for power-sharing

1 hour ago
  

 

1 hour ago
 HBL PSL 9 season trophy to be unveiled today in La ..

HBL PSL 9 season trophy to be unveiled today in Lahore

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2024

5 hours ago
HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Laho ..

HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Lahore

18 hours ago
 Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh ..

Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh Assembly

18 hours ago
 Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in ..

Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in general elections

19 hours ago
 Siraj-ul-Haq resigns as JI emir over failure in ge ..

Siraj-ul-Haq resigns as JI emir over failure in general elections

19 hours ago
 Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kaka ..

Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kakar

20 hours ago
 Michael Clarke set to join star-studded HBL PSL 9 ..

Michael Clarke set to join star-studded HBL PSL 9 commentary team

20 hours ago

More Stories From World