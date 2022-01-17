Traffic in Bosphorus Strait Resumes Following Freighter Breakdown - Reports

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) Traffic in the Bosphorus Strait has resumed as normal following the breakdown of a freighter that was heading to Romania, Turkish media report.

Late on Sunday, the Turkish Coast Guard said that traffic was stopped in both directions in the Bosphorus because a freighter broke down near Yavuz Sultan Selim Bridge, blocking the strait.

The Turkish A haber tv reported in the early hours of Monday that the coast guard had helped anchor the cargo ship in the Sariyer Buyukdere area and traffic in the Bosphorus returned to normal.