Tropical Storm Barry Upgraded To Hurricane, Moving Closer To Louisiana Coast - NHC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 13th July 2019 | 10:49 PM

Tropical Storm Barry was upgraded to a category 1 hurricane on Saturday as it was approaching the coast of the US State of Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2019) Tropical Storm Barry was upgraded to a category 1 hurricane on Saturday as it was approaching the coast of the US State of Louisiana, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

"Life-threatening, significant flash flooding and river flooding will become increasingly likely later today and tonight as Barry moves inland, especially across portions of south-central and southeast Louisiana into Mississippi," the NHC said in its advisory.

According to CNN, more than 77,000 people in Louisiana are without power as the hurricane nears landfall.

US President Donald Trump declared a Federal emergency for Louisiana late on Thursday.

