UrduPoint.com

Trudeau Says Next Government Will Focus On Vaccine Mandates, Ending Pandemic

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 02:00 AM

Trudeau Says Next Government Will Focus on Vaccine Mandates, Ending Pandemic

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) Canada's Liberal Party leader Justin Trudeau on Tuesday said his new government will dedicate its focus to finishing the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic as well as introducing and promoting vaccine mandates.

Trudeau confirmed he intends to form the next government after his Liberal Party won 159 seats - 11 fewer than the number needed for a majority government but more than any other party - his In last week's national election.

"Of all the different priorities we continue to have, getting through this COVID-19 crisis remains our top priority," Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa. "The way through this pandemic... is to ensure that as many people as possible get vaccinated."

Canada's 23rd prime minister underscored that the new government will achieve this by following through on promised vaccination mandates.

In advance of the election, Trudeau announced plans to mandate vaccination for public sector employees and interprovincial travelers. The Liberal leader added that his government will promote domestic proof of vaccination programs, colloquially known as vaccine passports, and introduce vaccination verification for international travelers.

Additionally, Trudeau noted that his new government will work to deliver on other domestic promises such as funding for childcare, sick leave and affordable housing.

The new cabinet will be sworn in in October and the House of Commons will reconvene before the end of fall, according to Trudeau, although noting that exact dates have yet to be determined.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Canada Ottawa Justin Trudeau October All Government Cabinet Top Housing

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to King of Mo ..

Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to King of Morocco on death of Princess Lal ..

1 hour ago
 Al Bowardi discusses defense cooperation with Insp ..

Al Bowardi discusses defense cooperation with Inspector General of Royal Morocca ..

1 hour ago
 UAE leaders condole King of Morocco on death of Pr ..

UAE leaders condole King of Morocco on death of Princess Lalla Malika

1 hour ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed receives Inspector General of Ro ..

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Inspector General of Royal Moroccan Armed Forces

3 hours ago
 Al Bowardi visits headquarters of National Service ..

Al Bowardi visits headquarters of National Service and Reserve Authority

3 hours ago
 Executive Office of AML/CTF strengthens cooperatio ..

Executive Office of AML/CTF strengthens cooperation with GCC&#039;s General Secr ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.