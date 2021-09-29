Trudeau Says Next Government Will Focus on Vaccine Mandates, Ending Pandemic

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th September, 2021) Canada's Liberal Party leader Justin Trudeau on Tuesday said his new government will dedicate its focus to finishing the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic as well as introducing and promoting vaccine mandates.

Trudeau confirmed he intends to form the next government after his Liberal Party won 159 seats - 11 fewer than the number needed for a majority government but more than any other party - his In last week's national election.

"Of all the different priorities we continue to have, getting through this COVID-19 crisis remains our top priority," Trudeau told reporters in Ottawa. "The way through this pandemic... is to ensure that as many people as possible get vaccinated."

Canada's 23rd prime minister underscored that the new government will achieve this by following through on promised vaccination mandates.

In advance of the election, Trudeau announced plans to mandate vaccination for public sector employees and interprovincial travelers. The Liberal leader added that his government will promote domestic proof of vaccination programs, colloquially known as vaccine passports, and introduce vaccination verification for international travelers.

Additionally, Trudeau noted that his new government will work to deliver on other domestic promises such as funding for childcare, sick leave and affordable housing.

The new cabinet will be sworn in in October and the House of Commons will reconvene before the end of fall, according to Trudeau, although noting that exact dates have yet to be determined.