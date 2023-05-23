Trump Administration Kept Clinton Probe Open Until Final Days in Office - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) The US Justice Department under former President Donald Trump kept open an investigation into his political rival Hillary Clinton until the final days of the administration, the New York Times reported on Monday.

Trump's Justice Department kept open its investigation into Clinton's dealings with foreign donors as Secretary of State until just days before Trump left office, the report said, citing newly released documents and interviews with former Justice Department officials.

In January 2021, the US Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas provided two emails advising the closure of their files related to the Clinton probe, prompting the FBI Field Office in Little Rock to consider the matter closed, the documents said.

The investigations were based on accusations that Clinton supported the interests of donors to the Clinton Foundation as part of quid pro quo deals.

The Justice Department did not express great interest in the Clinton probes, frustrating some FBI agents, the report said.

The investigation caused friction between the FBI and Justice Department, with the former accusing the latter of impeding their work, the report also said.

Due to accusations of FBI bias by Trump, the top agent in Little Rock wanted it to be clear that career prosecutors made the decision to close the case, the report added.

All of the evidence obtained during the investigation has been returned or otherwise destroyed, according to the documents.