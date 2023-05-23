UrduPoint.com

Trump Administration Kept Clinton Probe Open Until Final Days In Office - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2023 | 01:10 AM

Trump Administration Kept Clinton Probe Open Until Final Days in Office - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) The US Justice Department under former President Donald Trump kept open an investigation into his political rival Hillary Clinton until the final days of the administration, the New York Times reported on Monday.

Trump's Justice Department kept open its investigation into Clinton's dealings with foreign donors as Secretary of State until just days before Trump left office, the report said, citing newly released documents and interviews with former Justice Department officials.

In January 2021, the US Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas provided two emails advising the closure of their files related to the Clinton probe, prompting the FBI Field Office in Little Rock to consider the matter closed, the documents said.

The investigations were based on accusations that Clinton supported the interests of donors to the Clinton Foundation as part of quid pro quo deals.

The Justice Department did not express great interest in the Clinton probes, frustrating some FBI agents, the report said.

The investigation caused friction between the FBI and Justice Department, with the former accusing the latter of impeding their work, the report also said.

Due to accusations of FBI bias by Trump, the top agent in Little Rock wanted it to be clear that career prosecutors made the decision to close the case, the report added.

All of the evidence obtained during the investigation has been returned or otherwise destroyed, according to the documents.

Related Topics

Hillary Clinton Trump Little Rock New York January FBI Top

Recent Stories

Population of the Emirate of Fujairah reached 316, ..

Population of the Emirate of Fujairah reached 316, 790 in 2022: Fujairah Statist ..

46 minutes ago
 UAE national carriers operate 28 weekly flights to ..

UAE national carriers operate 28 weekly flights to Malaysia

1 hour ago
 US Condemns Vandalism Against Turkish House in New ..

US Condemns Vandalism Against Turkish House in New York - State Dept.

2 hours ago
 UN Spokesman on Possible F-16 Jets Deliveries to K ..

UN Spokesman on Possible F-16 Jets Deliveries to Kiev: 'Our Aim is to See End to ..

2 hours ago
 Portugal Has No Plans to Send F-16s to Ukraine - F ..

Portugal Has No Plans to Send F-16s to Ukraine - Foreign Minister

2 hours ago
 UAE has repeatedly shown climate leadership, says ..

UAE has repeatedly shown climate leadership, says OPEC Secretary General

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.