Trump Administration Sued by 20 States Over 3D-Printed Gun Rules

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) A 20-state coalition filed a lawsuit to prevent the Trump administration from allowing 3D-printed gun blueprints to be released online, New York Attorney General Letitia James' office said in a statement.

"James and a coalition of 20 additional attorneys general from around the nation today filed a multistate lawsuit challenging the Trump Administration's efforts to allow 3D-printed gun files to be released on the internet," the statement said on Thursday.

Although a Federal judge struck down the administration's previous efforts to ease the rules governing 3D-printed guns, earlier in the day the White House tried to publish new regulations to circumvent the ruling.

In 2015, Defense Distributed, a company that distributes downloadable 3D-printed guns, sued the Obama Administration after the State Department forced the removal of the files from the internet. The company lost cases before multiple federal courts until June of 2018, when the Trump administration settled and allowed distribution.