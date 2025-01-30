Open Menu

Trump Commerce Pick Says Favors Broad Tariffs, Vows Tough China Stance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2025 | 12:50 PM

Trump commerce pick says favors broad tariffs, vows tough China stance

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Donald Trump's commerce secretary nominee told his US Senate confirmation hearing Wednesday he favours "across-the-board" tariffs targeting countries rather than products while signalling a hawkish China stance.

"We can use tariffs to create reciprocity, fairness and respect," said Howard Lutnick, a close Trump ally and billionaire CEO of Wall Street firm Cantor Fitzgerald.

Lutnick's appearance comes as Trump threatens sweeping duties on imports from allies and adversaries alike -- with levies on major trading partners Canada and Mexico potentially to be unveiled this weekend.

On Wednesday, Lutnick said the president's February 1 deadline for 25 percent tariffs was aimed at getting both neighbours to do more on illegal migration and particularly the flow of deadly fentanyl.

"This is a separate tariff to create action from Mexico and action from Canada," he said, differentiating between uses of duties.

"As far as I know they are acting swiftly, and if they execute it, there will be no tariff."

But Lutnick stressed that duties on China -- and "adversaries" -- should be higher than those on other countries.

In announcing his nomination last year, Trump said Lutnick would lead the world's biggest economy's tariff and trade agenda, with additional direct responsibility for the US Trade Representative's office.

Asked about the impact of duties on prices, Lutnick conceded certain products' costs may rise. He charged that "it is nonsense" however that they would cause widespread inflation.

Lutnick vowed to work to understand the impact of retaliatory tariffs on US agriculture and manufacturing.

Recent Stories

Six Khwarij killed during Mir Ali IBO in North Waz ..

Six Khwarij killed during Mir Ali IBO in North Waziristan: ISPR

23 minutes ago
 Plane crashes into military helicopter in Washingt ..

Plane crashes into military helicopter in Washington

1 hour ago
 “Call my Husband, Nadal” - American woman wait ..

“Call my Husband, Nadal” - American woman waits whole night for her lover

2 hours ago
 US plane crash: Rescuers recover 18 bodies Potomac ..

US plane crash: Rescuers recover 18 bodies Potomac river, search underway for mo ..

2 hours ago
 UAE celebrates Chinese New Year, showcasing strong ..

UAE celebrates Chinese New Year, showcasing strong ties with China

3 hours ago
 Five skiers killed in French Alps avalanches on of ..

Five skiers killed in French Alps avalanches on off-piste routes

3 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Sultan Al Qasimi attends centennial celebration of ..

Sultan Al Qasimi attends centennial celebration of Sharjah Public Libraries

11 hours ago
 Dubai Media Incorporated launches 'Dar Al Bayan Pu ..

Dubai Media Incorporated launches 'Dar Al Bayan Publishing House'

12 hours ago
 CBUAE maintains interest rates unchanged at 4.40%

CBUAE maintains interest rates unchanged at 4.40%

12 hours ago
 Over 220,000 people relocated to Dubai in first ha ..

Over 220,000 people relocated to Dubai in first half of 2024, fueling demand for ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From World