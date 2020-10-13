(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) US President Donald Trump once again mocked Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, telling thousands of people at the campaign rally in Sanford, Florida, that the Democrats will turn America into a "socialist nightmare."

"Sleepy Joe Biden, not a nice guy by the way, I have to be honest, ... he had a very bad day today, ... he forgot Mitt Romney's name, he didn't know what state he was in and he said today he is a proud Democrat running for the US Senate, it's the second time," Trump said at the first campaign rally he held since announcing his COVID-19 diagnosis.

Trump told his Florida supporters on Monday that he was in great shape and feeling energized, which was not the case with Biden.

"He's got no strength left, he's got no power left, he's got nothing going," Trump said, adding that "If he [Biden] wins, the radical left will be running the country" and will turn the US into a "socialist nightmare.

"

Trump said that Biden was "owned by the radical globalists" who have shipped away US jobs and shut down US factories, forcing the US to engage in "endless wars."

Earlier this month, Trump pulled out of the proposed second scheduled debate with Biden. The US president announced his decision after the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD) announced the debate would be virtual in order to eliminate any risk of contracting the novel coronavirus.

Trump tested positive for COVID-19 at the start of October and was hospitalized at the Walter Reed Military Medical Center. Ahead of the Monday campaign rally in Florida, White House Physician Dr. Sean Conley said that Trump had tested negative for the coronavirus "on consecutive days" and was not infectious to others.