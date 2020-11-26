Trump Pardons Former National Security Advisor Flynn

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump has announced that he has granted a full pardon to his former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.

"It is my Great Honor to announce that General Michael T. Flynn has been granted a Full Pardon," Trump said via Twitter on Wednesday.

Flynn was accused of making "false and fraudulent statements" to the FBI regarding the nature of the contacts between the Trump campaign and Russian Ambassador to the United States Sergei Kislyak amid and after the 2016 election campaign.

Flynn initially pleaded guilty to giving false statements to the FBI, but later retracted the plea after evidence emerged that the FBI framed him and demanded that all charges against him be dropped.

Flynn is the only person convicted within the investigation by Special Counsel Robert Mueller into possible collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia. The investigation found no evidence of collusion. Russia has repeatedly denied interfering in the US political system.