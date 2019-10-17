WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2019) US President Donald Trump told reporters on Thursday that he thinks Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will still visit Washington in November, especially after reaching a ceasefire agreement in northeast Syria.

"Well now I would say that that would be very much open, I would say that yeah he would come," Trump said. "He did a terrific thing. He's a leader."