Trump To Sign Proclamation Next Week Implementing New US-Japan Trade Deal - US Trade Rep

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 05th December 2019 | 12:10 AM

Trump to Sign Proclamation Next Week Implementing New US-Japan Trade Deal - US Trade Rep

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) President Donald Trump is expected to sign a proclamation by next week implementing the newly agreed trade deal between the United States and Japan, US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said on Wednesday.

"We expect the president to sign the implementing proclamation for the United States next week," Lighthizer said in a statement. "Now, US farmers and ranchers will have significantly improved access to Japan's market, and America's leadership in the growing digital economy will ... benefit all of our workers."

Japan's legislature, Diet, approved on Wednesday the US-Japan Trade Agreement and the US-Japan Digital Trade Agreement signed by Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in October.

The trade deal will pave the way for cheaper American beef and other agricultural products in Japan. Tokyo, in return, won cuts in US tariffs on certain manufactured goods, such as machine tools and musical instruments.

The digital trade agreement prohibits application of customs duties to digital products distributed electronically, such as e-books, videos, music, software, and games, the Office of the US Trade Representative said in a statement issued in October.

