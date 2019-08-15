Trump Urges China To 'Work Humanely' With Hong Kong Before Trade Deal
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Thu 15th August 2019 | 04:00 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) China should focus on working humanely with Hong Kong before reaching a trade deal with the United States, President Donald Trump said in a statement.
"China wants to make a deal. Let them work humanely with Hong Kong first!" Trump said via Twitter on Wednesday.
Trump said that good things were stated in a call with China the other day. The US president also said postponing the imposition of tariffs until December will actually help China "but will be reciprocated."