Trump Vows To Investigate 'Radical' Prosecutors As Part Of Effort To Crack Down On Crime

Umer Jamshaid Published January 29, 2023 | 02:30 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump said that he, if re-elected, would order for an investigation of radical left-wing prosecutors and, if necessary, use Federal assets in Democrat-run US cities to restore law and order.

"(We will) investigate radical left-wing prosecutors, these are radical left-wing prosecutors who just are absolutely horrible, horrible people. And, if necessary, use federal assets in Democrat-run cities to restore law and order," Trump said in a keynote speech at the New Hampshire Republican annual meeting on Saturday, while promising to crack down on violent crime.

In December, the FBI released the latest report on hate crimes in the United States in 2021 that revealed the third-highest number of such crimes committed in this decade.

According to the FBI, there were 7,262 hate crime incidents in the United States in 2021 and 8,263 incidents the year before.

In the fall of last year, the US Justice Department awarded over $370 million in grants to law enforcement agencies to support their operations and address violent crimes. Additionally, the Justice Department announced six new cities (Albuquerque, Greensboro, Rochester, Sacramento, Tucson and Washington) joining the National Public Safety Partnership - a program designed to address local crime challenges through nationwide collaboration.

