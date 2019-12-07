Turkey Approves Memorandum on Maritime Border With Libya - Official Newspaper

(@imziishan)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2019) Ankara has approved a memorandum on maritime border with Libya in Eastern Mediterranean, the official gazette of the Republic of Turkey said on Saturday.

On November 27, Turkey and the internationally recognized Libyan government based in Tripoli (GNA) signed a memorandum that set a new maritime border that runs through a zone in the Mediterranean that Greece and Cyprus claim as theirs.

The GNA-Turkey agreement would allow Turkey to use Libyan airspace and enter territorial waters without permission from the local authorities.

The Turkish parliament ratified the memorandum on December 5.

Egypt, Greece, Cyprus and the parliament based in eastern Libya have each voiced their objection to the agreement. Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias confirmed on Friday that Libyan Ambassador to Athens Maiza Gzllal was declared a persona non grata by Greece and given 72 hours to leave the country.