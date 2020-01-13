UrduPoint.com
Turkey Launches 'Counter-Terrorist' Operation Kapan-3 In Country's Southeast - Reports

The Turkish Interior Ministry has launched Operation Kapan-3 to eliminate what it calls terrorists in the country's southeastern province of Hakkari, media reported Monday

According to Anadolu Agency, 825 security personnel are taking part in the operation, which has thus far uncovered four shelters and a slew of explosives and other weapons.

The operation is the third leg of the "counter-terrorist" offensive in Turkey's southern regions bordering Iraq and Syria, which have been known to harbor Kurdish forces seen as terrorists by Turkey, Anadolu went on to report.

Kurds form the largest minority in Turkey and predominantly occupy the country's southeast. Turkey has been waging a decades-long war against groups such as the Kurdish Workers' Party and its military wing, the People's Protection Units, which it considers an existential threat.

