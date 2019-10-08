UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Turkey Orders Arrest Of 51 People Over Suspected Links To Gulen Movement - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 03:13 PM

Turkey Orders Arrest of 51 People Over Suspected Links to Gulen Movement - Reports

Turkish prosecutors have issued arrest warrants for 51 individuals over suspected links to US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen's movement, referred to as the Fethullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) by Ankara, with arrest operations currently underway across 11 Turkish provinces, media reported on Tuesday, citing security sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) Turkish prosecutors have issued arrest warrants for 51 individuals over suspected links to US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen's movement, referred to as the Fethullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) by Ankara, with arrest operations currently underway across 11 Turkish provinces, media reported on Tuesday, citing security sources.

The list of suspects includes police officials, lawyers, teachers and representatives of other professions, according to the Anadolu news agency.

Some of the suspects are believed to be using the encrypted cellphone app ByLock, which Turkish authorities say was used by plotters of the coup in 2016.

Ankara has accused FETO of masterminding the 2016 coup attempt in Turkey that left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured. In the aftermath of the short-lived rebellion, the Turkish government announced a state of emergency as a necessary measure to counteract terrorists. Since then, over 50,000 people have been arrested and more than 160,000 civil servants, including military personnel, activists, officials, journalists, legal and educational workers, have been dismissed or suspended.

Gulen, who himself has been living in exile in the United States since 1999, has denied the accusations of plotting the coup.

Related Topics

Injured Terrorist Police Turkey Lawyers Ankara United States 2016 Muslim Media Government

Recent Stories

Russia Not Party to Donbas Conflict - Kremlin Spok ..

6 minutes ago

JUI-F Chief seeks help of prayer leaders, religiou ..

21 minutes ago

Oxo-biodegradable bags stamped as degradable not p ..

6 minutes ago

Russian Armed Forces' New Weapons Share to Grow to ..

6 minutes ago

Donetsk Militias Ready to Resume Pulling Forces Fr ..

6 minutes ago

Russia Follows Situation in Mozambique, But No Rus ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.