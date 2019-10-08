Turkey Orders Arrest of 51 People Over Suspected Links to Gulen Movement - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

Turkish prosecutors have issued arrest warrants for 51 individuals over suspected links to US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen's movement, referred to as the Fethullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) by Ankara, with arrest operations currently underway across 11 Turkish provinces, media reported on Tuesday, citing security sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) Turkish prosecutors have issued arrest warrants for 51 individuals over suspected links to US-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen's movement, referred to as the Fethullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) by Ankara, with arrest operations currently underway across 11 Turkish provinces, media reported on Tuesday, citing security sources.

The list of suspects includes police officials, lawyers, teachers and representatives of other professions, according to the Anadolu news agency.

Some of the suspects are believed to be using the encrypted cellphone app ByLock, which Turkish authorities say was used by plotters of the coup in 2016.

Ankara has accused FETO of masterminding the 2016 coup attempt in Turkey that left 251 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured. In the aftermath of the short-lived rebellion, the Turkish government announced a state of emergency as a necessary measure to counteract terrorists. Since then, over 50,000 people have been arrested and more than 160,000 civil servants, including military personnel, activists, officials, journalists, legal and educational workers, have been dismissed or suspended.

Gulen, who himself has been living in exile in the United States since 1999, has denied the accusations of plotting the coup.