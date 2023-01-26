Turkey to Supply Floating Power Plants to Ukraine

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2023) Turkish energy company Karpowership will provide Ukraine with powerships, which will be possibly placed in Moldovan and Romanian ports, in order to ease the country's energy crisis, chief commercial officer Zeynep Harezi said on Thursday.

Karpowership has signed a memorandum of intent with the Energy Company of Ukraine (ECU) to supply 500 megawatts (MW) capacity powerships. The floating electricity plants will help to cover the electricity needs of nearly 1 million Ukrainian households.

"Karpowership is delighted to work with ECU to ease Ukraine's power crisis. Powerships are a fast, reliable, and flexible solution to the nation's electricity shortages, and we are ready to support Ukraine in getting the energy it needs as soon as possible," Harezi was quoted as saying by Turkish news agency Anadolu.

It is reported that as the basic solution it is allowed to place powerships in the ports of Moldova and Romania and supply electricity to Ukrainian networks through these countries.

Karpowership and the ECU will hold talks with Romanian and Moldovan authorities to implement this decision, media reported.

In November 2022, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that nearly half of the country's power grid was put out of service after Russia's strikes on power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities across Ukraine. Russia began striking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, two days after Ukraine's terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge.

In December, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that it was impossible to completely restore the country's energy infrastructure, which is why scheduled power shutdowns remain in effect in most regions of Ukraine.