Turkish Foreign Ministry Returned Embassy In Ukraine To Kiev - Reports
Umer Jamshaid Published April 06, 2022 | 03:10 AM
ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2022) The Turkish Foreign Ministry resumed the operation of Turkey's Embassy in Ukraine in Kiev after evacuation to Chernivtsi, A Haber tv channel reported.
The evacuation of the Turkish embassy from the capital of Ukraine took place in early March.
The diplomatic mission will begin normal operation from Wednesday, the channel said.