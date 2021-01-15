Twitter Lays Out Transition Plan of Official White House Accounts at Inauguration

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Twitter has laid out its action plan on transitioning institutional accounts from the current White House to the incoming administration of Joe Biden.

The platform explained that it was working with the US government to support the archival and transition of Twitter accounts across administrations.

"As President-elect Biden is sworn in on January 20, 2021, Twitter will facilitate the transfer of institutional White House Twitter accounts, including: @WhiteHouse, @POTUS, @VP, @FLOTUS, and @PressSec," the post read.

The official account of President-elect Biden will become the POTUS (President of the United States) account, the Biden-Harris Presidential Transition account will become the White House account.

The same will become of the accounts of the Vice President, First Lady and Press Secretary.

The spouse of incoming Vice President Kamala Harris, Doug Emhoff, will assume a newly created account named @SecondGentleman.

Tweets of the outgoing administration of Donald Trump will be transferred to the National Archival and Records Administration and will remain publicly available under new handles. The current @POTUS account will become @POTUS45 and so on, just as former President Barack Obama's official account is still up under @POTUS44.

The new accounts will not retain the followers of the previous administration, but a notification will be sent out alerting users of the change, Twitter explained.