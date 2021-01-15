UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Twitter Lays Out Transition Plan Of Official White House Accounts At Inauguration

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 15th January 2021 | 11:40 AM

Twitter Lays Out Transition Plan of Official White House Accounts at Inauguration

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th January, 2021) Twitter has laid out its action plan on transitioning institutional accounts from the current White House to the incoming administration of Joe Biden.

The platform explained that it was working with the US government to support the archival and transition of Twitter accounts across administrations.

"As President-elect Biden is sworn in on January 20, 2021, Twitter will facilitate the transfer of institutional White House Twitter accounts, including: @WhiteHouse, @POTUS, @VP, @FLOTUS, and @PressSec," the post read.

The official account of President-elect Biden will become the POTUS (President of the United States) account, the Biden-Harris Presidential Transition account will become the White House account.

The same will become of the accounts of the Vice President, First Lady and Press Secretary.

The spouse of incoming Vice President Kamala Harris, Doug Emhoff, will assume a newly created account named @SecondGentleman.

Tweets of the outgoing administration of Donald Trump will be transferred to the National Archival and Records Administration and will remain publicly available under new handles. The current @POTUS account will become @POTUS45 and so on, just as former President Barack Obama's official account is still up under @POTUS44.

The new accounts will not retain the followers of the previous administration, but a notification will be sent out alerting users of the change, Twitter explained.

Related Topics

Barack Obama Twitter White House Trump Same United States January Post From Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan reports 2,417 new cases of COVID-19, 45 d ..

14 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Jan 15, 2021 in Pakistan

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

France introduces earlier curfew as coronavirus in ..

10 hours ago

UN experts call on Israel to ensure equal access t ..

11 hours ago

One-year term deposits grow 34.7 pct in 10 months

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.