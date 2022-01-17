Two Children Killed, 34 People Injured by Grenade Blast in South Sudan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) At least two children were killed and over 30 people were injured in a grenade explosion in South Sudan, local media report.

The incident happened at a party in Aweil West County in South Sudan's Northern Bahr el Ghazal State on Saturday night, Radio Tamazuj reported on Sunday.

"According to the information we received from there, there was one personnel from the wounded heroes who exploded the bomb (grenade) while he was drunk," Capt. Guot Akol told Radio Tamazuj, adding that "34 people, including two police officers, were badly wounded and two small children have passed on."

The injured include minors between the ages of 11 and 16. The attacker has not been arrested yet.