UrduPoint.com

Two Children Killed, 34 People Injured By Grenade Blast In South Sudan - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2022 | 05:00 AM

Two Children Killed, 34 People Injured by Grenade Blast in South Sudan - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th January, 2022) At least two children were killed and over 30 people were injured in a grenade explosion in South Sudan, local media report.

The incident happened at a party in Aweil West County in South Sudan's Northern Bahr el Ghazal State on Saturday night, Radio Tamazuj reported on Sunday.

"According to the information we received from there, there was one personnel from the wounded heroes who exploded the bomb (grenade) while he was drunk," Capt. Guot Akol told Radio Tamazuj, adding that "34 people, including two police officers, were badly wounded and two small children have passed on."

The injured include minors between the ages of 11 and 16. The attacker has not been arrested yet.

Related Topics

Injured Police Aweil Sudan Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 January 2022

20 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th January 2022

20 hours ago
 Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: ..

Difference of opinion beauty of democratic system: Farrukh Habib

1 day ago
 Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

Navas tests positive as PSG hit by Covid again

1 day ago
 Cop among 2 killed in jubilant firing at wedding

Cop among 2 killed in jubilant firing at wedding

1 day ago
 Russia to Weigh New Security Talks After Seeing Wr ..

Russia to Weigh New Security Talks After Seeing Written Responses From US, NATO ..

1 day ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.