Singapore Govt Pledges $50,000 To Support Flood-hit Pakistani People

Umer Jamshaid Published September 12, 2025 | 04:50 PM

Singapore Govt pledges $50,000 to support flood-hit Pakistani people

ISLAMABAD, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2025) The Government of Singapore on Friday pledged a seed money of USD 50,000 in humanitarian assistance for

the people of Pakistan, affected by devastating floods.

"The Singapore Government will contribute US$ 50,000 as seed money to support the Singapore Red Cross (SRC)’s public fundraising efforts towards the humanitarian crisis, caused by floods in Pakistan," Singapore Foreign Ministry

said in a statement.

The contribution by the Singapore Government will supplement the SRC’s pledge of S$50,000 to support the immediate needs of affected communities, it added.

The Singapore foreign ministry also conveyed deepest condolences to the families of the victims of the floods.

Pakistan Embassy in Singapore said in a statement that the contribution by the Singapore government reflected Singapore’s solidarity with the people of Pakistan during this difficult time.

It will support ongoing relief and recovery efforts to assist families and communities impacted by the floods, according

to a press release by Pakistan embassy in Singapore.

The Singapore Red Cross launched its fund-raising appeal last week to support those in Pakistan impacted by the mid-August monsoon floods. It also committed US$ 39,000 to support humanitarian efforts in Pakistan and the contribution by the Singapore government will supplement this pledge.

