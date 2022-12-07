UrduPoint.com

UK Approves Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine For Children Aged From 6 Months To 4 Years

The UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has granted approval for the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine from COVID-19 for children six months to four years old, the UK government said on Tuesday

"Authorisation has today been granted for a new presentation of the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine (Comirnaty) for use in infants and children aged 6 months to 4 years," the government said in a statement.

According to the government, MHRA granted authorization for the use of Pfizer/BioNTech in the new age group following thorough assessment of safety, quality and effectiveness of the medicine.

The new vaccine will be issued as three separate jabs with a lower dose compared to that used in individuals aged 5 to 11 years, the government said, adding that now the UK Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation should review the vaccine to decide whether to include it in the UK's COVID-19 vaccination programme.

The UK has previously approved five vaccines for the coronavirus, including those produced by BioNTech, Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Novavax and Astrazeneca.

