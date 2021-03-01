UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK Charity Urges Countries To Invest In Mental Health Services For Refugees ” Report

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 03:00 PM

UK Charity Urges Countries to Invest in Mental Health Services for Refugees ” Report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st March, 2021) Over three quarters of Syrian refugees suffer from serious mental health problems, including post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), and struggle to find support, UK charity Syria Relief said in a report published on Monday and cited by The Guardian.

A survey was conducted on 721 Syrians living in refugee camps in Lebanon, Turkey and Syria's north-west city of Idlib. Over 80 percent of respondents identified at least 7 out of 15 key symptoms of PTSD, around 40 percent have 10 or more PTSD symptoms.

"Of the 721 people, across all locations who returned the form, 88% of people have experienced at least one life threatening event and at least one PTSD symptom and thus need to be seen by a medical professional," the report said.

The worst situation is in Idlib, where internally displaced Syrians show PTSD symptoms in 99% of cases, the survey found.

"Whilst the world concentrates its attention towards fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, Syrians are gripped by a mental health epidemic which the world is ignoring, just like many of the aspects of this decade long conflict," the NGO's chief executive, Othman Moqbel, stressed.

According to the survey, only 15 percent of respondents from Lebanon believe they have any access to a mental health support system, in Idlib this number is even lower ” 1 percent.

The goal of the survey was to draw the attention of the international community towards the unseen mental health crisis in the region and urge countries to invest more into mental health support systems for refugees.

"We are calling on donor governments and international bodies to increase funding for mental health projects conducted by NGOs, like Syria Relief and our colleagues URDA and UOSSM, it is clear from the data in this report that the issue is extremely prevalent and the people affected feel adequate support is not there," the report concluded.

Since the start of the conflict in Syria in 2011, over 5.6 million people have fled the country and 6.6 million have been internally displaced.

Related Topics

World Syria Turkey Idlib United Kingdom Lebanon Event All From Refugee Million

Recent Stories

Chinese political academy begins spring semester

13 minutes ago

Senate elections to be held through secret ballot: ..

13 minutes ago

Chinese hospital completes rare lung-liver transpl ..

13 minutes ago

Ejaz Durrani who is known as "Ranjha" passes away

31 minutes ago

Pashinyan's Opponents Break Into Governmental Buil ..

19 minutes ago

Chinese media urge change after football champions ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.