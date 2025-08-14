Fiza Ali criticizes Veena Malik over controversial videos with young men

(@Abdulla99267510)

Both Fiza Ali and Veena Malik started their careers in entertainment industry nearly two decades ago at a young age and have since made their mark as successful actresses and television hosts

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 14th, 2025) Famous tv actress and host Fiza has criticised fellow artist and popular actress Veena Malik over controversial videos with young mem.

A video clip from actress-host Fiza Ali’s television program has gone viral on social media.

Both Fiza Ali and Veena Malik started their careers in the entertainment industry nearly two decades ago at a young age and have since made their mark as successful actresses and television hosts. Recently, Veena has been in the spotlight for posting bold dance and music videos featuring younger men.

In the viral program clip, Fiza Ali addressed Veena, saying, “I am very upset with you, Veena. I cannot see you dancing with strangers on TikTok. You are Veena Malik – whoever stands with you becomes a brand.

Never work with unknown people. You can earn from your music because you are Veena, so why make such reels?”

Fiza further advised Veena not to create random videos with anyone, emphasizing that “this is not love. Making videos with young boys is not love. I want you to shine, not waste your image.”

Responding to Fiza, Veena Malik said she only makes videos with people she loves but did not confirm any special relationship with the young man in question, despite repeated questioning.

Veena has often made headlines for scandals and bold statements. Currently, she is in the news over her alleged relationship with her manager. Recently, a video clip of Veena and model Mathira also went viral, drawing criticism for suggestive conversation.