Open Menu

Fiza Ali Criticizes Veena Malik Over Controversial Videos With Young Men

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published August 14, 2025 | 02:59 PM

Fiza Ali criticizes Veena Malik over controversial videos with young men

Both Fiza Ali and Veena Malik started their careers in entertainment industry nearly two decades ago at a young age and have since made their mark as successful actresses and television hosts

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-August 14th, 2025) Famous tv actress and host Fiza has criticised fellow artist and popular actress Veena Malik over controversial videos with young mem.

A video clip from actress-host Fiza Ali’s television program has gone viral on social media.

Both Fiza Ali and Veena Malik started their careers in the entertainment industry nearly two decades ago at a young age and have since made their mark as successful actresses and television hosts. Recently, Veena has been in the spotlight for posting bold dance and music videos featuring younger men.

In the viral program clip, Fiza Ali addressed Veena, saying, “I am very upset with you, Veena. I cannot see you dancing with strangers on TikTok. You are Veena Malik – whoever stands with you becomes a brand.

Never work with unknown people. You can earn from your music because you are Veena, so why make such reels?”

Fiza further advised Veena not to create random videos with anyone, emphasizing that “this is not love. Making videos with young boys is not love. I want you to shine, not waste your image.”

Responding to Fiza, Veena Malik said she only makes videos with people she loves but did not confirm any special relationship with the young man in question, despite repeated questioning.

Veena has often made headlines for scandals and bold statements. Currently, she is in the news over her alleged relationship with her manager. Recently, a video clip of Veena and model Mathira also went viral, drawing criticism for suggestive conversation.

Related Topics

Music Social Media Young Man Mathira Fiza Ali Veena Malik TV From Industry Love

Recent Stories

UAE expresses solidarity with Cabo Verde, offers c ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Cabo Verde, offers condolences over flood victims

24 seconds ago
 'Malaffi' reaches 3.5 billion clinical records: Do ..

'Malaffi' reaches 3.5 billion clinical records: DoH

30 seconds ago
 Dubai’s GDP reaches AED119.7 billion in Q1 2025, ..

Dubai’s GDP reaches AED119.7 billion in Q1 2025, rising 4% YoY

15 minutes ago
 Arjun Tendulkar gets engaged to Mumbai-based Saani ..

Arjun Tendulkar gets engaged to Mumbai-based Saaniya Chandhok

21 minutes ago
 Weather update; Karachi, Sindh likely to receive r ..

Weather update; Karachi, Sindh likely to receive rain spells from Aug 18 to 23

32 minutes ago
 ECP announces by-election schedule on seat fell va ..

ECP announces by-election schedule on seat fell vacant after disqualification of ..

38 minutes ago
Petrol, diesel prices likely to be revised from Au ..

Petrol, diesel prices likely to be revised from August 16

46 minutes ago
 Govt, PTI representatives discuss prospects of tal ..

Govt, PTI representatives discuss prospects of talks

54 minutes ago
 Pakistan celebrates 78th Independence Day with nat ..

Pakistan celebrates 78th Independence Day with national zeal

1 hour ago
 Saudi Arabia's inflation rate remains stable at 2. ..

Saudi Arabia's inflation rate remains stable at 2.1% in July

2 hours ago
 EWEC issues Request for Proposals for developing A ..

EWEC issues Request for Proposals for developing Al Nouf Independent Power Produ ..

2 hours ago
 TAQA reports AED3.7 billion net income for H1 2025

TAQA reports AED3.7 billion net income for H1 2025

4 hours ago

More Stories From Showbiz