UK Rejected Corbyn's Politics Of Division, Extremism, Anti-Semitism In Thu Vote - Lawmaker

Fri 13th December 2019 | 02:42 PM

UK Rejected Corbyn's Politics of Division, Extremism, Anti-Semitism in Thu Vote - Lawmaker

The Conservative Party's election victory was a triumph against Jeremy Corbyn's "politics of division, extremism and anti-Semitism," and Jewish people living in the United Kingdom can now feel safe, Tory politician and cabinet minister Michael Gove told a victory rally in London on Friday morning, making reference to accusations of anti-Semitism leveled against the Labour Party

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) The Conservative Party's election victory was a triumph against Jeremy Corbyn's "politics of division, extremism and anti-Semitism," and Jewish people living in the United Kingdom can now feel safe, Tory politician and cabinet minister Michael Gove told a victory rally in London on Friday morning, making reference to accusations of anti-Semitism leveled against the Labour Party.

As of now, votes have been counted in 649 of the United Kingdom's 650 Constituencies. The Conservative Party has secured a comprehensive victory and has gained a majority in the House of Commons. The Tories have already secured 364 seats, a gain of 47. On the other hand, Corbyn's Labour Party suffered its worst election result since 1935, losing 59 seats to hold just 203 seats in the Commons.

"Friends, today we celebrate a victory. A victory for the British people. Our fellow citizens reminded us why this is such a wonderful country, because they comprehensively rejected Jeremy Corbyn's politics of division, extremism and anti-Semitism," Gove said.

The Conservative lawmaker paid specific attention to the United Kingdom's Jewish population during his speech, outlining that they can feel safe under a Tory government.

"Our Jewish friends and neighbors. You have had to live in fear for months now, concerned that we would have a prime minister who trafficked in anti-Jewish rhetoric and embraced anti-Jewish terrorists. You should never have to live in fear again," Gove remarked.

Additionally, Gove expressed his gratitude to the UK population for giving the Conservatives a mandate to complete the Brexit process. This will be a vital step in restoring trust in the UK's democracy, Gove added in his speech.

Prior to the election, Israel's Foreign Minister expressed hope that Jeremy Corbyn would lose at the polls because of the accusations of anti-Semitism within the Labour Party. Several party members were suspended after reports of anti-Semitic actions emerged, and the Equality and Human Rights Commission has launched an investigation. Corbyn, who stood down as Labour leader on Friday morning, has often expressed solidarity with Palestine and has previously called on freezing arms sales to Israel.

