Open Menu

UK Set To Backtrack On Net Zero Policies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2023 | 06:24 PM

UK set to backtrack on net zero policies

The UK looked set to backtrack Wednesday on policies aimed at achieving net zero emissions by 2050 with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expected to water down some of the government's green commitments

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :The UK looked set to backtrack Wednesday on policies aimed at achieving net zero emissions by 2050 with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak expected to water down some of the government's green commitments.

The move comes amid growing concern over the potential financial cost of the government's policies to achieve net zero carbon emissions by mid-century.

A general election is expected next year and Sunak's Conservative Party is trailing in the polls behind the Labour opposition amid a cost-of-living crisis that has seen food and housing costs spiral.

Sunak will deliver a speech at Downing Street later on Wednesday.

According to British media reports, the premier wants to water down plans to phase out gas boilers from 2035 and delay the ban on the sale of new petrol and diesel cars due in 2030.

In a statement late Tuesday he said that while the government was committed to the net zero target, it would try to achieve it "in a better, more proportionate way".

The Conservative's narrow win in a west London by-election in July -- largely put down to a campaign against the expansion of a vehicle pollution toll zone in the capital by Labour mayor Sadiq Khan -- triggered calls within the party to rethink climate commitments.

Sunak said politicians "of all stripes have not been honest about costs and trade-offs" and that he would "put the long-term interests of our country before the short-term political needs of the moment".

Interior minister Suella Braverman told Sky news on Wednesday morning that "we're not going to save the planet by bankrupting the British people".

Related Topics

Petrol Prime Minister Water Sadiq Khan Vehicle Sale London United Kingdom Turkish Lira July Gas Media All From Government (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Election 2018 Opposition Labour Housing

Recent Stories

LESCO receives Rs 29.17m from 997 defaulters on 8t ..

LESCO receives Rs 29.17m from 997 defaulters on 8th day recovery campaign

10 minutes ago
 MUET Jamshoro organizes first Chemical Engineering ..

MUET Jamshoro organizes first Chemical Engineering Expo-2023

10 minutes ago
 PFA operation continues against substandard food p ..

PFA operation continues against substandard food points, discards 1,500 litres o ..

10 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates Club Fair at AUS

Bodour Al Qasimi inaugurates Club Fair at AUS

18 minutes ago
 Net Zero Nuclear announces GE Hitachi Nuclear Ener ..

Net Zero Nuclear announces GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy as first corporate partner

18 minutes ago
 Continuity of local govts imperative for sustainab ..

Continuity of local govts imperative for sustainable development goal

12 minutes ago
DC holds open court, visits cotton fields

DC holds open court, visits cotton fields

12 minutes ago
 RPO Dera stresses people-friendly policing

RPO Dera stresses people-friendly policing

12 minutes ago
 Economists see challenging exports outlook for Mal ..

Economists see challenging exports outlook for Malaysia

10 minutes ago
 60 FIRs registered 24 hours for violating dengue S ..

60 FIRs registered 24 hours for violating dengue SOPs

12 minutes ago
 Saudi General visits NHQ, lauds conduct of Exercis ..

Saudi General visits NHQ, lauds conduct of Exercise Naseem Al Bahr-XIV

10 minutes ago
 EU proposes 10-year renewal for glyphosate herbici ..

EU proposes 10-year renewal for glyphosate herbicide

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World