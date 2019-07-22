KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2019) Former Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Tymoshenko, who is the leader of the Fatherland party which currently runs fourth in Ukraine's snap parliamentary vote, said on Sunday that her party did not seek nominations for any political posts and did not plan to launch any opposition activity should it end up not in a coalition with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Servant of the People party.

Earlier in the day, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he did not think that Tymoshenko should become the country's prime minister.

"We do not compete for any positions, we will serve Ukraine wherever we are, be it in a coalition or not. Our team has given its efforts to Ukraine for twenty years," Tymoshenko said.

She added that her party is ready to enter a coalition with only two other parties - Zelenskyy's Servant of the People and rock musician Svyatoslav Vakarchuk's Voice.

"If we end up not in a coalition [with Zelenskyy's party], we do not plan to launch any opposition activity. We will simply carry out parliamentary activity and do everything possible for people to receive results. We will assist and advise the president and his parliamentary team, should they seek our advice," Tymoshenko added.

Preliminary results suggest that five parties make it beyond the 5 percent threshold to win parliament seats. Zelenskyy's party leads the vote with 43.9 percent. Opposition Platform - For Life comes second with 11.5 percent, followed by former President Petro Poroshenko's European Solidarity party with 8.9 percent. Tymoshenko's Fatherland gathers 7.6 percent of the vote, and the Voice wins 6.3 percent.