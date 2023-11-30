Open Menu

UK's RMT Union Members Accept Pay Deal To End Long-running Rail Strikes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2023 | 05:10 PM

UK's RMT union members accept pay deal to end long-running rail strikes

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) The RMT rail union on Thursday said its members have voted in favour of a pay deal to end more than a year of walkouts on the UK's strike-plagued rail network.

General Secretary Mick Lynch said members had spoken "in huge numbers", and that the final deal justified the long-running industrial action.

While the Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT), which represents various types of rail workers, has accepted a deal, the Aslef union, which represents drivers, has yet to come to an agreement.

A new series of rolling strikes across the country are scheduled to go ahead from this weekend.

Transport Minister Mark Harper called the agreement "welcome news for passengers and a significant step towards resolving industrial disputes on the railway".

He also urged Aslef to "follow the RMT's lead and give their members a say".

The RMT agreement includes a backdated 2022 pay rise for staff and job security guarantees.

The union has been in dispute with 14 train operating companies over salary and working conditions such as overtime.

Repeated strikes by rail staff have caused widespread cancellation of services and misery for travellers.

The industrial action has been mirrored across the public and private sectors in Britain, as workers demand pay rises in response to decades-high inflation and the worst cost-of-living crisis in a generation.

Those who have taken to picket lines over the last 18 months have ranged from health sector employees and teachers to lawyers and dock workers.

