UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UK's Star Ballet Choreographer Dies At 35

Muhammad Irfan 23 seconds ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 07:16 PM

UK's star ballet choreographer dies at 35

A former star choreographer for Britain's famed Royal Ballet Company has died aged 35, his family announced Saturday, a day after Denmark's Royal Theatre pulled his show over claims of "offensive behaviour"

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :A former star choreographer for Britain's famed Royal Ballet Company has died aged 35, his family announced Saturday, a day after Denmark's Royal Theatre pulled his show over claims of "offensive behaviour".

Liam Scarlett enjoyed a meteoric rise but the Royal Ballet ended its relationship with him in March last year after he was accused of sexual misconduct with students over a 10-year period, although he was cleared by a seven-month probe.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the tragic, untimely death of our beloved Liam," his family said in a statement.

"At this difficult time for all of our family, we would ask that you respect our privacy to enable us to grieve our loss." The Royal Ballet said separately it was "deeply saddened to hear the news of Liam Scarlett's death".

Scarlett joined the British troupe as a dancer in 2006, retiring in 2012 to focus on choreography.

Claims of sexual misconduct against him shocked the ballet world.

Denmark's national theatre said on Friday that all performances of his "Frankenstein" production had been cancelled over new claims of "offensive behaviour" towards its staff in 2018 and 2019.

"Offensive behaviour is unacceptable at the Royal Theatre," said theatre director Kasper Holten, according to The Times.

"The wellbeing and safety of our employees is a high priority for us," he added in a statement.

"We therefore do not wish to perform the works of the choreographer in question until further notice and Frankenstein in the spring of 2022 has therefore been cancelled."The allegations against Scarlett, regarded as British ballet's "next big thing", reverberated globally, with Australia's Queensland Ballet cancelling a run of his adaptation of "Dangerous Liaisons".

His works for The Royal Ballet included "Despite", "Consolations and Liebestraum", and "Swan Lake".

Related Topics

World Australia Company Died Denmark March 2018 2019 Family All Sad

Recent Stories

Delhi faces 'grim' virus battle as cases jump agai ..

22 seconds ago

Chief Minister orders ensuring availability of sug ..

25 seconds ago

Ration distributions among needy people continues ..

26 seconds ago

Covid death toll passes three million as India cas ..

29 seconds ago

Ukraine's battle-hardened troops say ready to repe ..

4 minutes ago

ITP's education campaign in full swing to control ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.