UN Chief Likely To Visit Another Country During Trip To Russia, Ukraine - Spokesperson

Umer Jamshaid Published April 25, 2022 | 10:30 PM

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is expected to visit an additional country in-between his visit to Russia and Ukraine, United Nations deputy spokesman Farhan Haq said on Monday

"I do believe that there will be an additional country he travels into between the visits to Moscow and Kiev," Haq said during a press briefing.

On Friday, a spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced the United Nations had confirmed the UN chief's upcoming visit to Moscow to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

The Kremlin has also confirmed Guterres' visit, saying Putin and Lavrov will receive the UN Secretary-General for talks on April 26.

Guterres is expected to meet with Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kiev on Thursday.

