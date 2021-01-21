UrduPoint.com
UN Chief Says 'Warmly' Welcomes Biden's Decision To Rejoin Paris Climate Accord

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 03:50 AM

UN Chief Says 'Warmly' Welcomes Biden's Decision to Rejoin Paris Climate Accord

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st January, 2021) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a statement that he welcomes US President Joe Biden's decision to rejoin the Paris Climate Agreement and remains committed to cooperating to overcome the climate emergency and recover from the coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier on Wednesday, Biden signed three executive orders, including one on the United States rejoining the Paris Climate Agreement.

The decision reverses former President Donald Trump's move to abandon the accord.

"I warmly welcome President Biden's steps to re-enter the Paris Agreement on Climate Change and join the growing coalition of governments, cities, states, businesses and people taking ambitious action to confront the climate crisis," Guterres said. "I am committed to working closely with President Biden and other leaders to overcome the climate emergency, and recover better from COVID19."

