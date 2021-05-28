UN Continues to Assist Colombia Marking 1 Month of Protest Violence - Spokesman

The United Nations continues to lend assistance to Colombia as the country marks 30 days since the start of nationwide protests with roadblocks preventing critical supply from being transported throughout the country's cities, UN spokesman Faran Haq said in a press briefing on Friday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2021) The United Nations continues to lend assistance to Colombia as the country marks 30 days since the start of nationwide protests with roadblocks preventing critical supply from being transported throughout the country's cities, UN spokesman Faran Haq said in a press briefing on Friday.

"We continue to closely follow developments surrounding the protests in Colombia and to lend support where the UN can be of assistance," Haq said.

Since April 28, Colombia has been gripped by protests against tax hikes, which continue even after the authorities discarded the initiative. Labor and student organizations demand social and healthcare reforms, demilitarization of cities, and dissolution of mobile Anti-Disturbance Squadron forces.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the daily damage to the country's economy is almost half a billion US Dollars, total losses exceeding 10 billion dollars.

In some cases, it was necessary to use humanitarian corridors with the support of the local UN mission to provide Cali, the epicenter of protests, and other blocked cities with food, medicine, and fuel.

Haq said the UN team on the ground continues to call for respect for the right of peaceful protest and full observance of human rights by the security forces. The world's body also urged a stop to all violence and acts of vandalism.

"Our special representative is on the ground Mr. Carlos Ruiz Massieu is trying to make sure that that the peace process continues to be on track," the spokesman added.

Haq also said that it is crucial to ensure that any violations of human rights in the context of the protests are thoroughly investigated.