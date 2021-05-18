UrduPoint.com
Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 09:35 PM

UN Special Envoy Visits London to Talk Libya's Elections, Security, Troop Withdrawal

Jan Kubis, the UN special envoy for Libya and head of the UN Support Mission (UNSMIL), has met with high-level UK officials to discuss the situation in and around the North African country during his recent visit to London, the UNSMIL said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) Jan Kubis, the UN special envoy for Libya and head of the UN Support Mission (UNSMIL), has met with high-level UK officials to discuss the situation in and around the North African country during his recent visit to London, the UNSMIL said on Tuesday.

"As part of his outreach efforts to international community members, Special Envoy of the Secretary-General for Libya, and Head of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) Jan Kubis paid a visit to London yesterday and met with high-level British officials," the UN mission said in a press release.

The UN envoy, in particular, has met with a number of senior officials at the UK foreign office, including UK Minister for the middle East and North Africa James Cleverly, Deputy Chief of Defense Staff Roly Walker, as well as with other officials from the cabinet and security agencies.

The agenda included the peace process in Libya, the upcoming national election, the withdrawal of foreign forces from the country, as well as the security situation in the wider region.

Kubis concluded the visit by participating in the Libya deescalation roundtable discussion, along with a number of government officials with various expertise, the UNSMIL added.

The situation in the war-torn North African country seems to calm down with the election of a transitional executive branch during the UN-sponsored Libyan Political Dialogue Forum in early February. The interim authority has replaced two rival administrations sitting in the country's east and west and is set to lead the country until the general elections scheduled for December 24.

